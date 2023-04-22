Kriti Sanon Flies Economy. The Video Is Obviously Viral

Kriti Sanon in a still from a video. (courtesy: FilmyCook)

Kriti Sanon started trending a great deal on Saturday morning after an in-flight video of her flying in the economy class went viral. The video was later re-posted by a couple of fan pages dedicated to Mimi actor. The actress, on Friday, was pictured at the Mumbai airport, dressed in a pristine white outfit, which she accentuated with a purple jacket. Later, the actress shared a clip of herself from Indore on her Instagram stories. She captioned it: "Chain aagaya (feeling relieved) ...Poha, jalebi in Indore...Must!"

Check out the video here:

This is what the actress posted on her Instagram stories:

Screenshot of Kriti Sanon's Instagram stories

Here are pictures of Kriti Sanon at the Mumbai airport.

In terms of work, Kriti Sanon was last seen in Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan. She also starred in Bhediya, co-starring Varun Dhawan. She will next be seen in Ganapath with Tiger Shroff. The actress will also star in Om Raut's Adipurush with Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh. The actress recently wrapped an untitled film with Shahid Kapoor, the first look of which was released earlier this month. She will also star in The Crew alongside Kareena Kapoor and Tabu.

Kriti Sanon is best-known for starring in films like Dilwale, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Raabta, Arjun Patiala, Housefull 4, Ashutosh Gowariker-directed period drama Panipat, Luka Chuppi and Mimi to name a few.