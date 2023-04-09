Dharmendra To Star In Kriti Sanon And Shahid Kapoor's Romantic Film, Wishes Team 'Good Luck'

Dharmendra Deol shared this picture. (courtesy: aapkadharam)

Kriti Sanon is the talk of the town thanks to her upcoming (and untitled) film with Shahid Kapoor. With the film slated to release in October, we now know that legendary actor Dharmendra will also be a part of the film. Hours after the poster of the film featuring the lead actors was shared, Dharmendra posted an image with Kriti Sanon and said, “Maddock Films. Extremely happy to know the date of release. Good luck to the whole unit of MADDOCK FILMS.” The same image was also reshared by Kriti on her Insta Stories with the note, “The best,” with heart emojis.

Meanwhile, the poster of the film features Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor seated on a bike on a beach with the sunset in the backdrop. Sharing the poster, Kriti Sanon wrote in the caption: "Announcing the wrap of our impossible love story. Our untitled project is set to release in Oct 2023. A Jio studios and Dinesh Vijan presentation."

She also wrote, "Written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande and Laxman Utekar. A Maddock film's production."

The film marks Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor's first project together.

Kriti Sanon was last seen in the movie Shehzada alongside Kartik Aaryan. She also played a role in Bhediya co-starring Varun Dhawan. Her upcoming projects include Ganapath with Tiger Shroff, "The Crew" with Kareena Kapoor and Tabu, and Adipurush with Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh, directed by Om Raut. Kriti Sanon is famous for her notable performances in movies such as Dilwale, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Raabta, Arjun Patiala, Housefull 4, Panipat, Luka Chuppi, and Mimi.

Meanwhile, Dharmendra will also be seen in Karan Johar's directorial project Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.