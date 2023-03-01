Kriti Sanon Dismisses Question On Kartik Aaryan: 'Is This The Platform?'

Kriti Sanon shared this image. (courtesy: kritisanon)

Kriti Sanon, who recently attended the Zee Cine Awards, interacted with the media there. She talked about her latest release Shehzada and other projects. During the session, a reporter asked Kriti Sanon, "What do you like about Kartik the most?" Kriti Sanon, upset with the question, replied, "Is this the platform to talk about that?" The video was shared on the official YouTube channel of National Reporter. Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan have co-starred in 2 projects. They first shared screen space in the 2019 film Luka Chuppi. Shehzada, a Hindi remake of the 2020 Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which released last month, marks their second collaboration.

Earlier this week, Kriti Sanon did an interactive session with her Instafam. During the AMA (Ask Me Anything) session, an Instagram user asked her to reveal the name of her boyfriend. "What's your bf name," the question read. "That's a secret. Even to me," the actress jokingly said in response to the question.

Kriti Sanon is a star of films like Dilwale, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Bhediya, Raabta, Arjun Patiala, Housefull 4, period drama Panipat, Luka Chuppi and he critically acclaimed 2021 film Mimi, among others.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan. She will next be seen in Ganapath with Tiger Shroff. The actress will also star in Om Raut's Adipurush with Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh. She will also star alongside Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh in The Crew.