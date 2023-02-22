Ganapath Teaser Out: Tiger Shroff's Movie To Release On Dussehra

Tiger Shroff in a still from the video (courtesy: Pooja Entertainment)

New teaser alert. Courtesy: Tiger Shroff's Ganapath - Part 1. The video gives us a glimpse of his character in the movie. He is fierce, strong and someone who doesn't like to fight. Tiger Shroff will be seen playing the titular role in the film. In the teaser, he says, “Mujhe na ladai pasand hai aur na hi ladne wale. Soch raha hoon dono mein se kise khatam karu [I hate fighting and people who fight.]” The makers have also announced the new release date of the film. Ganapath will hit the theatres on the occasion of Dussehra, October 20. Amitabh Bachchan and Kriti Sanon are also part of the film. Tiger Shroff and Kriti made their Bollywood debut with Heropanti.

Ganapath, directed by Vikas Bahl,will be released in five languages. The film is bankrolled by Vashu Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani. Take a look at the teaser shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh:

AMITABH BACHCHAN - TIGER SHROFF - KRITI SANON: ‘GANAPATH' NEW RELEASE DATE... WILL RELEASE IN 5 LANGUAGES… #Ganapath Part 1 - starring #AmitabhBachchan, #TigerShroff and #KritiSanon - finalises new release date: 20 Oct 2023 #Dussehra2023. pic.twitter.com/kYX4QBBkX6 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 22, 2023

Tiger Shroff has also shared the teaser on Instagram and wrote, “Aisi ek duniya jahaan aatank ka hai raaj, wahaan Ganapath Aa Raha Hai banke apne logo ki awaaz Unleashing the magnanimous entertainer Ganapath On 20th October 2023! In cinemas this Dussehra.” Replying to the post, Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff wrote, “Ahhh” along with fire emojis. Their mother Ayesha Shroff has dropped raising hands, fire and red hearts under the post. Sophie Choudry followed suit. Producer Deepshikha Deshmukh wrote, “Ganapath Aa Raha hain.”

Kriti Sanon has shared Ganapath's poster on Instagram Stories.

Ganapath was announced in 2020. Tiger Shroff, back then, shared the update on Instagram with a motion poster. The caption read, “This one is special for me, and especially for you guys! Presenting #Ganapath - get ready for more action, thrill and entertainment!”

At the time of sharing the first look poster of his character in Ganapath, Tiger Shroff wrote, “Yaaron ka yaar hu, dushmano ka baap hu! Presenting #GanapathFirstLook."

Tiger Shroff will also be seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyanalongside Akshay Kumar.