'Dear Tiger Shroff,' Akshay Kumar Doesn't Write Letters But He Made An Exception For You

Akshay Kumar, who is known for his disciplined lifestyle and rigorous fitness regime, has written a heartwarming post for his Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-star Tiger Shroff. The actor has also thanked Tiger Shroff for "inspiring" him. Akshay Kumar started the note like this. “Dear Tiger [Shroff], I am not someone who writes letters. In fact, I am someone who does not write at all. But today I felt like doing this to make a special point. It was 32 years ago when I started my career with an action film. In these decades, I thought I had done it all. But just 15 days into filming one of our most ambitious projects, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, I already feel tested. Both physically and mentally.” Talking about how director Ali Abbas Zafar pushed him to come out of his comfort zone, Akshay Kumar wrote, “Pain, injuries, broken bones, these are not new to me. But nothing has ever pushed me out of my comfort zone the way Ali Abbas Zafar, his team…and you have, in just two weeks.”



Akshay Kumar, who is taking physiotherapy sessions, added, “Bhai, [Tiger Shroff], roz physiotherapy chal rahi hai. [I am taking physiotherapy sessions daily]. And, I am not complaining. Because the magic of life is always outside the comfort zone. New doors open when we push. Mountains move when we push. We come into this world with a push... Life happens when we push. I'm enjoying pushing my limits, especially when it is with someone who was born in the year that I started working.”

Sharing his experience of working with Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar said, “Tere saath yeh shoot karke badiya feel aa rahi hai, Tiger [Shroff] [I am having a lot of fun working with you]. We are doing amazing stunts, we talk fitness, we work out, and then we play volleyball till we crash.”

Akshay Kumar continued, “I feel rejuvenated, I feel young from inside and this surge of fitness is making me realise that 55 is the age just on my birth certificate.” The actor also wrote a thank you note to Tiger Shroff for “inspiring” him. “So, thank you Tiger Shroff for inspiring me, challenging me and making me feel joyful in my zone. You and the whole team of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan have all my love and blessings. Cheers, Akshay.”

Akshay Kumar's note was attached to a video of the entire Bade Miyan Chote Miyan team playing volleyball.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film is expected to hit the theatres on Christmas this year. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is a remake of the hit 1998 film of the same name directed by David Dhawan.

