New Day, New Dance Video From Akshay Kumar's Main Khiladi Collection

Akshay Kumar in a still from the video. (courtesy: akshaykumar)

Akshay Kumar's Main Khiladi fever has taken over Bollywood. The actor, who has been making everyone groove to the remake version of the hit song Main Khiladi Tu Anari from his 1994 film of the same name, did the last take of the dance challenge with the “ladies in the house.” Akshay, on Wednesday, posted a video of himself dancing his heart out to the track with a group of performers, all dressed in black lehenga-choli. He wore a black kurta and white pyjamas. Towards the end of the clip, Akshay Kumar can be seen cheering for the dancers. “Last but not the least, Main Khiladi with all the ladies in the house,” he wrote in the caption and added, “What are you waiting for, get grooving now! #Selfiee.” Earlier, Akshay did the dance challenge for his film Selfiee with Salman Khan and Tiger Shroff but more on that later. First, check out his latest post:





Akshay Kumar, who has worked with Salman Khan in movies such as Jaan-E-Mann and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, made him shake a leg to Main Khiladi recently. Akshay posted a clip of himself and Salman nailing the hook step like pros. He wrote, “And when Main Khiladi captured Salman Khan's imagination, it barely took him seconds to get on the beat. Phir kya bhai...bas dhoom machaai. Selfiee.”





Before Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar completed the dance challenge with his Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-star Tiger Shroff. The duo can be seen performing the signature step in the clip, which ends with a hug. “So, Tiger Shroff played Main Khiladi with me and this happened!! How about you make a Main Khiladi reel with your bestie? I'll repost,” Akshay wrote while sharing the clip.





Here, Akshay Kumar is seen grooving to Main Khiladi with choreographer Ganesh Acharya.



The original song Main Khiladi Tu Anari featured Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan. The remake stars Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty. Raj Mehta's Selfiee is set to release in cinemas on February 24.