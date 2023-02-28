Kriti Sanon Was Asked To Reveal The Name Of Her Boyfriend. Her ROFL Reply

Kriti Sanon in a still from the video. (courtesy: kritisanon)

Kriti Sanon's latest Instagram AMA (Ask Me Anything) session was all things fun. The actress mostly shared behind-the-scene moments from her films and shoots. Some of them even featured her co-stars Kartik Aaryan and Varun Dhawan. Amid all this, a question about Kriti Sanon's personal life also popped up during the session. An Instagram user asked the actress: "What's your bf name" (sic). Kriti Sanon replied with an ROFL answer and an eye-roll. "That's a secret. Even to me," the actress joked and then started smiling.

Check out Kriti Sanon's Instagram story here:

Screenshot of Kriti Sanon's Instagram story.

Kriti Sanon, who was previously linked to her Adipurush co-star Prabhas, in an Instagram story last year, dismissed all rumours. "It's neither Pyaar, nor PR. Our Bhediya just went a little too wild on a reality show. And his fun banter led to some Howl-arious rumours. Before some portal announces my wedding date-let me burst your bubble. The rumours are absolutely baseless," read Kriti Sanon's statement. Her statement arrived after her Bhediya co-star Varun Dhawan joked on a TV show that Kriti Sanon and Prabhas are dating.

Later, Varun Dhawan too has issued a clarification and stated that it was meant to be a joke. "Guys Ul (you all) had your fun but it's just fun and stuff the channels have edited to have fun we took it as humour don't let your imagination run so wild," wrote Varun Dhawan.

In terms of work, Kriti Sanon was last seen in Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan. She will next be seen in Ganapath with Tiger Shroff. The actress will also star in Om Raut's Adipurush with Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh. She will also star in The Crew, alongside Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh.

Kriti Sanon is best-known for starring in films like Dilwale, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Bhediya, Raabta, Arjun Patiala, Housefull 4, Panipat, Luka Chuppi and Mimi, among others.