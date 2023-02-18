Shehzada Box Office Collection Day 1: Kartik Aaryan's Film Gets A Slow Start At Rs 6 Crore

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in Shehzada.(courtesy: kartikaaryan)

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon'sShehzada, which opened in theatres on Friday, had an underwhelming start in terms of box office. Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh, in his latest tweet, revealed that the film merely managed to collect Rs 6 crore on its opening day. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Shehzada disappoints on Day 1, despite buy-one-get-one-free offer... National chains ordinary, mass circuits dull... Maha Shivratri holiday on Day 2 may improve biz, but needs bigger jumps for a respectable weekend total... Fri Rs 6 cr [+/-]. India biz."

Read Taran Adarsh's tweet here:

Shehzada opened to largely average reviews from film critics. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 2.5 stars out of 5 and he wrote: "Shehzada is fusty but fun. Take Kartik Aaryan out of it, there might not be much left in the film. If nothing else, Shehzada goes to show that the star now has the ability to power an entire film without having to fall back on an exceptionally brilliant Tabu as he had to in his previous hit, Bhool Bhulaiya 2."

Shehzada is a Hindi remake of the 2020 film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which featured Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde and Tabu.

Shehzada has been directed by Rohit Dhawan and other than Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, it also features Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, Sachin Khedekar. The film has been co-produced by Kartik Aaryan, Bhushan Kumar, Allu Aravind S Radha Krishna and Aman Gill. The film opened in theatres on Friday.