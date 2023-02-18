Kartik Aaryan Shares Pic From Siddhivinayak Temple Visit

Kartik Aaryan at Siddhivinayak Temple (courtesy: TheAaryanKartik )

Kartik Aaryan, whose Shehzada released in theatres on Friday, was spotted at Siddhivinayak Temple. The actor was dressed in a traditional outfit, a white kurta and pyjama. In his latest Twitter post, Kartik is seen folding hands in front of lord Ganesha at Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai, seeking blessings for his latest release. Kartik has also co-produced the film with Bhushan Kumar, Allu Aravind S Radha Krishna and Aman Gill. He captioned the tweet, "Bappa ki blessings ke saath ab #Shehzada Aapka ( With the blessing of Lord Ganesh now Shehzada movie is all yours).

See his tweet here:

गणपति बप्पा मोरया ॥

Bappa ki blessings ke saath ab #Shehzada Aapka pic.twitter.com/GS5E5l22Wx — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) February 17, 2023

Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada is a Hindi remake of the 2020 film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which featured Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde and Tabu. Kriti Sanon co-stars Kartik Aaryan in Shehzada. Both actors are working together for the second time, and previously they worked together in Luka Chuppi 2019.

Kartik Aryan debuted in the film industry in 2011. He received his debut acting role in Pyaar Ka Punchnama, alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha and Sonnalli Seygall, as one of the leads. But his first significant hit was the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety 2018, in which he appeared again opposite Sunny Singh and Nushrratt Bharuccha. The actor was seen in movies such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Luka Chuppi, Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal, Netflix's Dhamaka, Pati Patni Aur Woh . Regarding his upcoming projects, Kartik Aaryan will be seen next to Kiara Advani in Satyaprem Ki Katha.