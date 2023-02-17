Kartik Aaryan Reveals Why He Returned His Acting Fee For Shehzada

Kartik Aaryan in Shehzada. (courtesy: YouTube)

Kartik Aaryan, who stars in Shehzada and has also co-produced the film, during a recent interview with ETimes revealed why he returned his remuneration for the film. The actor explained that the decision was only taken by him after he came on board as a producer. The actor told ETimes, "Earlier I was not a producer for the film. I had taken my fees and remuneration but then there was some crisis that was happening and because the film was going through a crisis, they needed somebody to step up so I asked the producer that I will give up my money for the film and that's how this whole this whole production thing and me becoming a co-producer."

When the actor was asked again, "So you returned your remuneration?" He said, "Almost and that freed the film of the burden in a way. Also, I had signed the film even before Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. So both the films were going hand-in-hand. The budget of this film wasn't very extravagant thankfully. But since it was an actioner, it does take a little budget and there were certain issues that we were facing at one point because of which I had to give it (his fee) up." He added, "And we are in a good spot, good situation with the film and the budget right now."

Shehzada is a Hindi remake of the 2020 film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which featured Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde and Tabu. A grand screening of the film was hosted in Mumbai last night.

Shehzada has been directed by Rohit Dhawan and other than Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, it also features Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, Sachin Khedekar. The film has been co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Aravind S Radha Krishna and Aman Gill. The film opened in theatres today.