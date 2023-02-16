Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada Trailer Lights Up Burj Khalifa - He's ' On Top Of The World'

Kartik Aaryan shared this picture. (courtesy: kartikaaryan)

Kartik Aaryan is back with another promotional event ahead of the release of his upcoming movie Shehzada, but this time it's amidst the glitz and glamour of Dubai's Burj Khalifa. A day before the movie hits the theaters, Kartik Aaryan shared a video on his Instagram wall in which we see him interacting with fans, clicking selfies with them, all while the promotional teaser of Shehzada is projected on the world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa. In one shot in the video, we see him with his back to the camera as he watches the trailer, playing on the building. Kartik Aaryan looks awestruck and so do his fans who cheer him on as he sees his film trailer. Sharing the video he wrote, "Feeling like a Shehzada .. on Top of the world, literally #BurjKhalifa". Take a look at the video here.

Midway through the video, we also see a fan who screams "I love you Aaryan" into the camera while the crowd chants "Mann Gaye, Kartik Bhai (Well Done, Kartik Brother)". Kartik, who is known for always treating his fans with warmth is also seen waving back at the crowd.

Earlier in the day, actress Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada co-star volunteered to be a fan's plus one, who claimed he had no one to go to the theatre with. In the video uploaded on Instagram, Kriti says, “Valentine's Day is the day of love and to celebrate it you don't have to be boyfriend-girlfriend.” Then Kartik asks her, “Jinke pass koi bhi nahi hai woh kya karengay. [What about those who don't have anyone in their lives?]” Kriti asks, “Dost toh hai na?Dost k sath ja sakte hai film dekhne k liye. [You can go with a friend to watch the film.] ” When a person from the crowd tells Kriti, “I don't even have a friend”, the actress says “Toh main chal lungi tere sath [I will come with you then.]” Too good, Kriti. In her caption, Kriti wrote, “Kis kis ke dost nahi hai? [Who all don't have friends?] Wait for it! Koi bahana nahi chalega.[No excuses, please] See you guys in theatres on 17th February Onwards! #Shehzada.” See the video here.

Shehzada, directed by Rohit Dhawan, marks Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan's second film together. They have previously shared the screen space in Luka Chuppi. It is a Hindi remake of the hit Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in lead roles. Shehzada also stars Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Sunny Hinduja, and Ronit Roy in crucial roles.

Earlier this week, the makers released the title track of Shehzada. The song launch event took place in Delhi's India Gate. In the clips shared on Instagram, Kartik Aaryan is seen grooving to the peppy beats with “Cutolaaas”. Shehzada's title track is sung by Sonu Nigam. The music composition is by Pritam.

Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in Sameer Vidwans' Satya Prem Ki Katha. The film also stars Kiara Advani in the lead role. It will also mark Kartik and Kiara's second film together. They were earlier seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.