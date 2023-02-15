Shehzada: Kartik Aryan Dances with 'Cutolaaas' At India Gate

Kartik Aryan at India Gate, New Delhi (courtesy: kartikaaryan )

Kartik Aaryan aka Shehzadais back with a fantastic update. It is about his upcoming film's title track. The actor has released the song in Delhi. Kartik also dropped glimpses from the Shehzada's title track launch event, which was held at India Gate. In the clip, the actor is surrounded by a group of super excited children as the latest number from the Rohit Dhawan film plays in the background. Along with the video, Kartik wrote, “Shehzadawith Cutolaaas at India Gate.#ShehzadaTitleTrack #Shehzada 3 days to go.”

Wait, there is more. In another video, Kartik Aaryan is seen performing the hook step of Shehzada's title track with a group of young performers. Oh, boy. Everyone, including Kartik, looks super happy as the groove to the peppy beats. The caption attached to the post read, “Had a massively cute Shehzada Title Track Launch.”

Shehzada's title track is sung by Sonu Nigam. Mayur Puri has written the lyrics. The music composition is by Pritam. Kartik Aaryan's impeccable dance skills and screen presence are too good to miss. You can listen to the song here:

Kartik Aaryan has also shared a picture from the launch event on Instagram Stories. Take a look:

Well, Kartik Aaryan's Valentine's Day wish came with a Shehzada twist. The actor shared a video featuring himself and Kriti Sanon from their visit to the Taj Mahal and wrote, “Bantu aur Samara ki taraf se Happy Valentines Day. [Wishing a very Happy Valentine's Day to everyone.]”

Shehzada will hit the theatres on February 17. Apart from Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, the film also stars Paresh Rawal and Ronit Roy in key roles. It is a Hindi remake of the hit Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in lead roles.

After Shehzada, Kartik Aaryan will be seen in Satya Prem Ki Katha alongside his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kiara Advani. He is also part of Anurag Basu's Aashiqui 3.