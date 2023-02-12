Shehzada: An Update On Kartik Aaryan And Kriti Sanon's Film. Bonus - New Poster

Kartik Aaryan shared this picture. (courtesy: kartikaaryan)

“Baat jab Shehzada ki ho toh discussion nahin karte…Seedha ticket book karte hain.” Guys, this is Kartik Aaryan's caption. The actor has announced that the advance booking for his much-awaited film, Shehzada, is now open. Kartik has also shared a poster featuring himself and Kriti Sanon. Shehzada will hit the theatres on February 17. The film is directed by Rohit Dhawan. Ronit Roy, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal and Sachin Khedekar are part of the project. Fans have flooded the comments section with fire and red hearts emojis.

Not many would disagree that Shehzada is making all the right noises. Be it the latest track Character Dheela 2 or Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's chemistry, fans are super excited. Shehzada also marks Kriti and Kartik's second collaboration. Before this, they shared the screen space in Luka Chuppi.

Now, let us talk about the dance number of this season - Character Dheela 2. Kartik's electrifying moves are a super hit. So much so that the song has clocked 50 million views within 24 hours. Sharing the happy news with his fans, Kartik wrote, “50 MILLION VIEWS in 24 hrs. Thank you for making us Number 1…#CharacterDheela2 Breaking Dance Floors and Records”.

Shehzada is the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

After this, Kartik Aaryan will be seen in Aashiqui 3, directed by Anurag Basu, in the pipeline. Kartik's last film Freddy was released directly on Disney+ Hotstar. The film also featured Alaya F in the lead role.

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon will next feature in Om Raut's Adipurush. The film also stars Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. The magnum opus will hit the theatres on June 16. Kriti is also part of Rhea Kapoor's The Crew alongside Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh.