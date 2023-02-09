Kartik Aaryan Sums Up His Agra Trip For Shehzada Promotions With 'Petha Party'

In a still from the video. (courtesy: kartikaaryan)

Kartik Aaryan was in Agra with Kriti Sanon for promoting their upcoming film Shehzada.It is the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun's 2020 film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. On his latest work trip, Kartik experienced almost everything that Agra is famous for. Of course, the first stop on his list was the Taj Mahal. In his latest post, shared on Thursday, the actor can be seen visiting the iconic monument with Kriti Sanon. Needless to say, a huge crowd awaited them at the Taj. Kartik and Kriti, who have also worked together in the 2019 film Luka Chuppi, had lots of fun on their outing. Kartik Aaryan even fulfilled a little fan's request for a photo. “Haan beta, abhi le rahe (yes kid, will take a photo with you),” he tells the adorable girl in the clip. Another highlight of the post is Kartik buying boxes of petha – the famous sweet of Agra – for his family. He tastes a few varieties of petha and gets them packed. “Mummy papa ko de dunga (will give these to mom and dad),” Kartik says as he gets inside a car.

More glimpses of Kartik Aaryan's Agra trip show him interacting with students at a college campus and with a few fans from Mauritius at the airport. “Shehzada Petha Party,” the actor wrote in the caption and added, “Shehzada, February 17, in theatres.”





Kartik Aryan, in his previous posts, shared some more photos and videos from his Agra trip. After promoting the film in Punjab and Gujarat, Kartik Aaryan landed in Agra and tweeted this photo with Kriti Sanon.



The actor also uploaded a picture of himself and Kriti Sanon happily posing against the scenic view of the Taj Mahal. “Shehzada, Taj Aur Mumtaz,” read his caption.

Kartik Aaryan shared a special post on petha. “Agra jaa kar petha nahi khrida toh mummy se bahut dant padti (if I don't buy petha from Agra, my mum will scold me),” he tweeted while sharing a photo from a sweet shop.

Shehzada will hit the theatres on February 17. It also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala and Rohit Roy, among others.