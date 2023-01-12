Shehzada Trailer: Kartik Aaryan Is The New Action Hero In Town

A still from Shehzada trailer. (courtesy: T-Series)

Finally, the makers have unveiled the trailer of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's upcoming film Shehzada, and it's just wow. The power-packed trailer is all about love, comedy, drama and lots of action. In the trailer, Kartik step into Allu Arjun's shoes to headline the Hindi version of the Telugu movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The video opens up with an action sequence where Kartik is fighting what appear to be bad guys, while in the background, we can hear the actor saying, "When it comes to the family then there is no discussion only action." The 3-minute-long video summarises the plot of the movie. Kartik, who grows up in a middle-class family, learns he is actually the son of a multi-millionaire man (played by Ronit Roy). On learning the truth, he decides to claim his position in the (real) family and what he believes is rightfully his. The trailer also namechecks director SS Rajamouli. The trailer shows Kartik Aaryan in a never-seen-before look, an action hero.

Shehzada trailer also introduces Kriti Sanon, who is playing the role of Kartik's girlfriend, Manisha Koirala (playing the role of Kartik's mother), Ronit Roy, Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav.

Watch the Shehzada trailer below:

Kartik Aaryan has also shared the trailer on his Instagram handle and captioned it as "Shehzada Aa Raha Hai 10th Feb Only In Theatres. (Shehzada is coming in theatres on February 10)."

Check out the post below:

Ahead of the trailer launch, Kartik Aaryan shared a picture of him on Instagram praying to Lord Ganesha. In the caption, the actor wrote, "Ganpati Bappa Morya."

Take a look below:

Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, Shehzada is the remake of the 2020 Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde. Shehzada is slated to hit the theatres on February 10 this year.