Kartik Aaryan's 2023 Resolution Is To Travel 'More And More.' New Pics From London Diaries

Kartik Aaryan shared this picture. (courtesy: kartikaaryan)

Kartik Aaryan, who is busy holidaying in London, has shared many pictures and videos from his album on Instagram. Along with the photos, he has revealed his 2023 resolution, which is not about work but about travelling. He wrote, "More and More Travel... that's my 2023 resolution." The first image is of him clicking a mirror selfie, followed by photos of him visiting places in London, talking to his fans and eating delicious food. Soon after he shared the post, his fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emoticons.

Here have a look:

On January 1, Kartik Aaryan shared his picture in which he can be seen standing with his arms wide open and wrote, "1.1.23 (heart emoticon) Lets Embrace and Conquer 2023."

Here have a look:

Later, he shared a video in which he can be seen travelling in a train and captioned it as "Paris to London." Check out the post below:

Before jetting off to London, Kartik Aaryan was busy exploring Paris. Check out the pictures from his Paris diaries below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan had a great year as both his films Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Freddy, released last year, were well-received by the audience. Also, he was immensely praised for his performance in both films. This year, the actor will be seen in two films Shehzada with Kriti Sanon and Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani. Shehzada is scheduled to release in theatres on February 10, while Satyaprem Ki Katha on June 29.