At Salman Khan's Birthday Bash, A Mini Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Reunion For Kartik Aaryan, Tabu

Kartik Aaryan with Tabu. (courtesy: kartikaaryan)

Kartik Aaryan has had a great 2022, largely due to the mammoth success of his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. In the horror comedy, the actor shared screen space with Tabu, who featured in a double role. Tabu also received rave reviews for her performance as Anju and Manju. Now, giving fans a reason to smile, Kartik has shared a selfie with Tabu along with a note on his Instagram Stories. He wrote, “With my Manju,” and added ghost and heart emojis. While Kartik is dressed in a denim jacket, Tabu is seen wearing a black kurta, looking gorgeous as always. Kartik played the role of Rooh Baba in the film. The picture happens to be from Salman Khan's birthday party.

Screenshot of Kartik Aaryan's Instagram story.

Here are pictures of Tabu and Kartik Aaryan at Salman Khan's birthday party.

Tabu at Salman Khan's party.

Kartik Aaryan at the party.

Several weeks ago, Kartik Aaryan shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the sets of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. It shows Kartik and Tabu sitting on a sofa. In the caption, he said, “Besties Rooh Baba And Manju feeling on Top of the World.” Replying to the post, Tabu said, “Darna mana hai.” Kiara Advani, who played Reet in the film, said, “Reet ke taraf se aap dono ko JugJugg Jeeyo.”

Thanks to the astounding success of the film, Kartik Aaryan was gifted India's first McLaren GT, a luxury sports car, by producer Bhushan Kumar. “Chinese khaane ke liye nayi table gift mil gayi [I have received a new table to enjoy Chinese dishes].”

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the sequel to Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja's film of the same name. In an interaction with his fans on Twitter after the release of the film, Kartik Aaryan shared his favourite scenes from the film. He said in a tweet, "#AmijeTomar Tandav and #RoohBaba ka Entry Scene are among my Fav scenes #BhoolBhulaiyaa2."



Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Freddy with Alaya Furniturewalla. He will appear next in Shehzada alongside Kriti Sanon. Tabu, meanwhile, will be seen in Kuttey with Arjun Kapoor.