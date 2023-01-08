Kartik Aaryan Aka Shehzada's First Day At Work In 2023 Looks Like This

Kartik Aaryan shared this picture. (courtesy: kartikaaryan)

Please don't disturb, Kartik Aaryan. The actor is back at work. How do we know, you ask? Kartik, who was in Paris to celebrate New Year 2023, has shared a picture from the sets of his upcoming project Shehzada. The actor is sharing the frame with choreographer Ganesh Acharya and director Rohit Dhawan. The text attached to the post read, “Shehzada's first day at work in 2023.” Replying to the post, Kriti Sanon, who will share the screen space with Kartik in the film, said, “Mere bina [Without me]”. Fans have given thumbs up to the selfie in the comments section. Shehzada is a Hindi remake of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film also featured Pooja Hegde and Tabu.

Here is Kartik Aaryan's post. Take a look:

Shehzada, which also stars Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy Paresh Rawal, and Sachin Khedekar, is slated to hit the theatres on February 10. Bhushan Kumar, Allu Aravind S Radha Krishna and Aman Gill have jointly bankrolled the project. The teaser was released on the occasion of Kartik Aaryan's birthday. We also got a glimpse of Kriti Sanon's character. Take a look:

Shehzada marks Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's second collaboration. They have previously worked in Luka Chuppi.

Kartik Aaryan also has Satya Prem Ki Katha in the pipeline. He will share the screen space with his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kiara Advani in the film. It is directed by Sameer Vidwans. Kartik is a part of Anurag Basu's Aashiqui 3. He was last seen in Freedy alongside Alaya F. The film was released on DisneyPlus Hotstar.

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon was last seen in Bhediya alongside Varun Dhawan. She will next appear in Om Raut's Adipurush. Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan are part of the film.