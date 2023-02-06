Shehzada: Kriti Sanon Takes Us Into The 'Madness' Of Filming Munda Sona

A still from the video. (courtesy: kritisanon)

Kriti Sanon is super busy with the promotions of her film Shehzada which stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. On Monday, Kriti shared behind-the-scenes glimpses from the sets of the movie. The video is from the shooting schedule of the peppy trackMunda Sona Hoon Main. It opens with Kriti Sanon complaining about the weather. Kriti, who is standing by the beach with her crew, says, “What is this weather? The Sun is going, coming. It's running anytime.” We also get a glimpse of Kartik taking a short nap in between the shots. For the caption, Kriti Sanon wrote, “The madness behind the hotness of Munda Sona song. Shehzada 17th February.” The clip became an instant hit. Fans have flooded the comments section with fire and red heart emojis.

Munda Sona Hoon Main was released last month. It is sung by Diljit Dosanjh and Nikhita Gandhi. The lyrics are by Kumaar and the music is by Pritam. Now, check out the BTS video:

You can listen to the song here:

Shehzadais the Hindi remake of the hit Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which starred Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde. The Rohit Dhawan directorial will hit the theatres on February 17. Shehzada also stars Rohit Roy, Paresh Rawal and Manisha Koirala in crucial roles.

Kartik Aaryan was last seen opposite Alaya F in Freddy. The film, directed by Ayananka Bose, was directly released on Disney+ Hotstar. Kartik also has Anurag Basu's Aashiqui 3.

After Shehzada, Kriti Sanon will appear in Adipursh, directed by Om Raut. Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan will be seen in crucial roles in Adipurush. Kriti is also part of Rhea Kapoor'sThe Crewwith Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh.