About Last Night: Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Shehnaaz Gill And Others At Varun Sharma's Birthday Party

Stars at Varun Sharma's birthday party.

Fukrey actor Varun Sharma celebrated his 33rd birthday along with his industry friends in Mumbai on Saturday night. Headlining the party were Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan. Kriti Sanon and Varun Sharma have co-starred in films like Arjun Patiala, Dilwale and Raabta. Varun Dhawan, who co-starred with Varun Sharma in Dilwale, was also present at the party. The guest list also included Shehnaaz Gill, Sussanne Khan and boyfriend Arslan Goni, Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha, Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma, Arbaaz Khan, Zaheer Iqbal. Varun's Fukrey co-star Pulkit Samrat also attended the party.

The birthday boy cut his birthday cake with the paparazzi.

Varun Sharma cutting his cake.

Kriti Sanon happily posed with the birthday boy.

Kriti Sanon at the party.

Kriti Sanon at the party.

Varun at his namesake's birthday party.

Varun Dhawan at the party.

Shehnaaz Gill was all smiles at the bash.

Shehnaaz Gill at the party.

Sunny Leone was accompanied by husband Daniel Weber.

Sunny Leone with Daniel Weber.

Sussanne Khan's plus one for the party was her boyfriend Arslan Goni.

Sussanne Khan with Arslan Goni.

Double XL stars Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha were pictured at the party together. Varun and Sonakshi co-starred in Khandaani Shafakhana.

Sonakshi and Huma at the party.

Arpita Khan Sharma and husband Aayush Sharma were also clicked at the party.

Aayush Sharma and Arpita at the party.

Varun's Fukrey co-star Pulkit Samrat at the party.

Pulkit Samrat at the party.

Arbaaz Khan also received an invite.

Arbaaz Khan at the party.

Zaheer Iqbal also attended the party.

Zaheer Iqbal at the party.

Varun Sharma, who is best-known for starring in the Fukrey series of films, was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, co-starring Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez. He is best-known for his comedic roles on films like Roohi, Chhichhore, Dolly Ki Doli, Dilwale, Raabta, FryDay, Jai Mummy Di, Khandaani Shafakhana, to name a few.