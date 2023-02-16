Viral: Kartik Aaryan's Close Encounter - Crying Female Fan Hugs Him, Security Team Pull Her Away

Screengrabs from the viral video of Kartik Aaryan and fan (courtesy: varindertchawla)

Lately, several celebrities seem to have experienced the sharp end of fame after uncomfortably close encounters with fans. Kartik Aaryan, currently promoting Shehzada found himself in just such a sticky situation while interacting with fans in Kolkata. Viral footage shows the actor surrounded be sea of fans taking pictures with their mobile phones; in the middle, Kartik poses for a selfie with a young woman. As the selfie is clicked, she bursts into tears (presumably of joy) and then tearfully embraces Kartik, who keeps his cool. The actor's security team instantly intervened to pull the young woman away; the video ends with her being unceremoniously thrust away from Kartik Aaryan and into the back of the crowd.

Watch here:

Aditya Roy Kapur, star of new series The Night Manager, also had a female fan try and kiss him after a screening of the show. In his case too, the security team intervened.

There were, however, no bodyguards to step in when a woman brushed past Sara Ali Khan at the airport a few days ago. The actress was travelling with her mother and stopped to take selfies with fans at Mumbai airport. Footage captured at the airport shows a woman walk up to Sara and then past while attempting to touch her face, leaving the young star wincing.

Kartik Aaryan co-stars with Kriti Sanon in Shehzada, which releases tomorrow. Directed by Rohit Dhawan, the film is a remake of 2020 Telugu hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala and Ronit Roy.