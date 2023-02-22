When Kartik Aaryan's Car Stopped Next To Some Of His Youngest Fans: 'Traffic Ho Toh Aisa'

Image was shared by Kartik Aaryan. (courtesy: TheAaryanKartik)

Imagine you are stuck in traffic and Kartik Aaryan is sitting in the car next to yours. Can't relate to it? Well, we have a video. It was shared by the actor himself. In the clip, Kartik's car is seen passing by a school bus on a busy road. The kids look super excited and say “hello”. He replies with a “Hi”, and “Thank you”. The video ends with Kartik flashing his million-dollar smile. Sharing it on Twitter, the actor wrote, “Traffic ho toh aisa. [The traffic should be like this].” He has also added an angel emoji to the post. For the background music, Kartik has picked the song - Tu Hi Yaar Mera - from his film Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Traffic ho toh aisa ❤️???????? pic.twitter.com/FVSX7Iz9g8 — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) February 21, 2023

Kartik Aaryan was recently seen in Shehzada, directed by Rohit Dhawan. The film was released on February 24. Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, and Manisha Koirala were also part of the project. Shehzada, a Hindi remake of the hit Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, has failed to match the expectations at the box office.

#Shehzada doesn't live up to the expectations… The weekend biz is below the mark… The *big* jump / turnaround on Sat and Sun - to improve its prospects - is clearly missing… Fri 6 cr, Sat 6.65 cr, Sun 7.55 cr. Total: ₹ 20.20 cr [+/-]. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/dNwZQP640S — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 20, 2023

NDTV's Saibal Chatterjee, in his review, said, “The film, too, is somewhat of a fits-and-starts affair. After a quick prelude that plays out 25 years ago, it slips into a moribund state, acquires some degree of vitality on either side of its halfway point and then goes right back to being what it predominantly was in the first hour and a bit - limp, lackluster and lacking in genuine humour.”

For Karthik Aaryan, he added, “The actor uses the film as an extended demo reel to showcase his range as an actor. Blending slow-motion swag, some cultivated effervescence and flashes of emotion, he frequently hits the sweet spot.”

Kartik Aaryan will next feature in Satya Prem Ki Katha alongside his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kiara Advani. The Sameer Vidwans directorial also stars Supriya Pathak and Gajraj Rao. The film will open to theatres on June 29.

Kartik Aaryan also has Aashiqui 3 in the kitty.