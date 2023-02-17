Pics: On Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon's Shehzada Guest List - Shahid-Mira, Varun Dhawan And Others

Shahid-Mira watched Kriti-Kartik's Shehzada last night.

Just a day before its release, a special screening ofShehzada was hosted in Mumbai on Thursday night and it was attended by many Bollywood A-listers. Headlining the screening were the film's lead pair Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan. Manisha Koirala, who also stars in the film, happily posed for the paparazzi as she checked into the venue. The guest list also comprised Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput, Kriti's Bhediya co-star Varun Dhawan and Kriti's Panipat co-star Arjun Kapoor. Patralekhaa, Huma Qureshi, Angad Bedi, Jackky Bhagnani and Sharvari also watched Shehzada last night.

Shehzada is Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's second project together after the 2019 comedy Luka Chuppi. Kriti Sanon wore a pastel Alex Perry co-ord set, while Kartik kept it casual in a t-shirt and denims. The duo happily posed together at the screening.

Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aryan at the screening.

Kriti Sanon's family cheered for her at the screening.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput at the screening.

Manisha Koirala pictured at her film's screening.

Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor at the screening.

Patralekhaa, Huma Qureshi pictured at the screening.

Sharvari was all smiles as she posed at the screening of Shehzada in Mumbai.

We also spotted Angad Bedi, Jackky Bhagnani at the film's screening.

Shehzada is a Hindi remake of the 2020 film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which featured Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde and Tabu.

Shehzada has been directed by Rohit Dhawan and other than Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, it also features Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, Sachin Khedekar. The film has been co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Aravind S Radha Krishna and Aman Gill. The film opened in theatres today.