Kriti Sanon-Prabhas' Adipurush To Premiere At Tribeca Festival. She's 'Beyond Thrilled'

For all Adipurushfans, we have some amazing news in store. The Om Raut directorial will have its world premiere at the Tribeca Festival, New York, on June 13. Kriti Sanon has shared the fantastic news with her fans on Instagram. The actress wrote, “Beyond thrilled and proud that #Adipurush will have its world premiere at the prestigious Tribeca Festival on June 13, 2023 in New York! See you guys there.” Kriti has also shared a poster featuring Pabhas' character in the film. The post has spread like wildfire on social media. Fans are super happy about the update. They have flooded the comments section with applause and heart emojis.

Adipurushstarring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in the lead is slated to hit the theatres on June 16. Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh are also part of the film. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, the makers released a new poster of Devdatta Nage as Lord Hanuman. In the poster, we also get a glimpse of Prabhas's character in the film. Along with the picture, Krit Sanon wrote, “ Ram ke Bhakt aur Ramkatha ke praan...Jai Pavanputra Hanuman (a devotee of Ram and life of Ramkatha...Hail Lord Hanuman). Adipurush releases globally in theatres on June 16, 2023."

Before this, a poster featuring Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Sunny Singh as Shesh and Devdatta Nage as Lord Hanuman was shared on Instagram. The poster was released to mark the occasion of Ram Navami. The side note read, “: "Mantron se badhke tera naam Jai Shri Ram (Your name is greater than all chants. Hail Lord Ram)."

Adipurush is based on Ramayana. The film is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles.