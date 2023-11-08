Kriti Kharbanda's Epic Spin On 'Looking Like A Wow' Trend Is For Her Trolls

Kriti Kharbanda in a still from the video. (courtesy: kriti.kharbanda)

Kriti Kharbanda is the latest to celeb to join the "Just looking like a wow" trend on social media. The actress posted a video of herself lip-syncing to an audio that says, "So toxic, so negative... Just looking like a jao. Please dafa hojao (Please get lost)." She captioned the video, "Haters gonna hate baby, what you gonna do. This Diwali, toxicity and negativity ko bolo, bhaad main jao (This Diwali, tell negativity and toxicity to get lost)." She added the hashtags #happydiwali, #lookinglikeajao and #hatersgonnahate. The catchphrase "Just looking like a wow" started trending a great deal after an Instagram user used it to sell clothing material online. It went especially viral after Deepika Padukone made a Reel on it and Ranveer Singh said the bit during an event he hosted.

Check out Kriti Kharbanda's post here:

Among Bollywood celebs, Deepika Padukone was the first one to make a video on the trending reel and it went viral, naturally.

Ranveer Singh soon followed suit. At the Jio World Plaza grand opening last week, the actor, while hosting the event, said, "Looking so beautiful, so elegant. Just looking like a wow," Ranveer Singh said this to Nita Ambani at the event.

Turns out, Ranveer Singh also influenced supermodel Ashley Graham join the viral trend. She captioned the post, "Ranveer Singh told me to do it! Just looking like a wow." The actor replied to the video in the comments section and he wrote, "Hahahahahahahahahahahaha! Made my day."

Nick Jonas too hopped on to the trend to compliment his wife Priyanka Chopra last week. He shared a photo of her dressed in a saree and he wrote, "So beautiful So elegant...Just looking like a wow."