Kristen Stewart Sparks Concern After Viral Onstage Interaction At Film Festival

Kristen Stewart has become the latest celebrity to spark a social media debate after a video from her appearance at the Biarritz Film Festival went viral.

The Twilight star attended the French event as the president of the jury. During one of the onstage sessions on Thursday, a fan-recorded clip captured Stewart speaking before a man walked up behind her and began talking to her.



In the video, Stewart turned around to listen to him, stepped back, took a seat on the platform behind her and crossed her legs while he continued speaking.



The short clip quickly spread across X, where users began sharing different opinions about what they believed was happening.



The post was shared with a translated caption that read, "Kristen Stewart's uncomfortable expression with this man's closeness."





Many viewers felt Stewart appeared uneasy during the interaction, pointing to her facial expressions and body language.



One user commented, "Discomfort shows up first on the face rather than in the words."



Another wrote, "Gestures and body language sometimes say a lot."



"There are people who don't understand what personal space is," read a comment.



However, plenty of others came to the man's defence, saying there was nothing unusual about the exchange. Several users claimed he was Stewart's translator and simply needed to move closer so she could hear him in the noisy venue.



"They already explained it, you fool, it's the translator, he has to get closer, it's his job," one person wrote.



Another commented, "It is the translator, and he is translating it for her, she puts on a face of attention, not of discomfort."



"He is her translator; he only got close to her to speak into her ear. I suppose there was a lot of noise in the environment," said someone.



Neither Stewart nor anyone associated with the festival has publicly addressed the viral moment.