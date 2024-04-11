ICYMI: Kristen Stewart's Fiancee Dylan Meyer's Birthday Wish Came Gift-Wrapped Like This

Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer pictured together. (courtesy: spillzdylz)

On Kristen Stewart's 34th birthday, her fiancee Dylan Meyer shared a super cute photo of the birthday girl on her Instagram profile and accompanied it with a caption that read, "Happy birthday to this dash of hot sauce, my favorite person here on planet earth. You're like finding five bucks in your pocket, like the drum solo in Phil Collins's In the Air Tonight, like a friendly cat on the street. I don't know how I got so lucky but I like really really love you and am wishing you a meteor shower of good stuff in the year to come. Get it, babe." Adorable, na?

Check out Dylan Meyer's post for Kristen Stewart here:

On Valentine's Day this year, Dylan shared these set of pictures with Kristen Stewart and she captioned the post, "Happy Valentines to my #1 crush, the hottest cat mom in the game. I am just so, so into you."

Dylan Meyer is an actor and a writer. She is known for films such as Moxie, Rock Bottom and Miss 2059, to name a few. Kristen Stewart has previously dated supermodel Stella Maxwell and Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson. The Batman star and Kristen were together while they were filming the Twilight series of films.

Kristen Stewart is the star of films like the Twilight series of films, Snow White and the Huntsman, Zathura: A Space Adventure, Certain Women, the 2019 film Charlie's Angels, Spencer, Love Me, Happiest Season, Equals, Anesthesia, Still Alice, American Ultra to name a few.