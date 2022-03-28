Oscars Fashion: Kristen Stewart's Shorts, Zendaya's Skirt And Other Offbeat Looks We Loved

Offbeat looks at the red carpet Courtesy: AFP

Highlights Celebs attended Oscars 2022 in their fashionable best

Kristen Stewart attended the awards in shorts

Zendaya looked stunning in shimmery skirt

Like every year, this year's Oscars were big, to say the least. From putting their best fashion foot forward to making heads turn in some of the offbeat looks, celebs rocked the red carpet. Oscars 2022's red carpet was all about glitz and glamour. While some played safe and opted for ball gowns and body-hugging dresses, there were also a few, who stepped out of their comfort zone and left everyone impressed with their offbeat looks. From Kristen Stewart in shorts to Timothee Chalamet's no shirt look, let's take a look at some of the offbeat red carpet looks.

Offbeat red carpet looks:

Kristen Stewart

For Oscars 2022, Kristen Stewart chose short Chanel shorts and a blazer look. She ditched the conventional look and went for something offbeat. Kristen styled her hair in beachy waves and completed her look with matching black stilettoes. Kristen Stewart was nominated for the Best Actress award for playing the role of late Princess Diana in Spencer.

Photo Credit: AFP

Zendaya

Instead of a statement gown, Zendaya went for Valentino's column-style silver shimmery skirt with a long train and paired it with a satin-cropped button-up shirt. She styled her hair in a messy bun and completed the look with statement bracelets. Zendaya's movie Dune was nominated for a few Oscars and took home six awards.

Photo Credit: AFP

Rickey Thompson

Rickey Thompson, who is an influencer, wore a unique shirt was designed by GCDS and had velvet sleeves and a matching cape above a sheer panel. The sheer material had jewels placed in the shape of ribs and Rickey Thompson's out-of-the-box style was loved by many.

Photo Credit: AFP

Timothee Chalamet

For Oscars 2022, Timothee Chalamet ditched a shirt and wore a custom Louis Vuitton jacket and it was a showstopper look. The embellished jacket was styled with neck chains and statement rings. Timothee Chalamet was in the movie Dune, which took home six awards.

Photo Credit: AFP

Kodi Smit-Mcphee

Kodi Smit-Mcphee chose a pale blue Bottega Veneta custom tuxedo for the awards and paired it with a pair of woven Veneta shoes in the same colour. The shoes were the highlight of the whole look. He was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Jane Campion's The Power Of The Dog.

Photo Credit: AFP

Simu Liu

Simu Liu looked smart in a red tuxedo paired with a gold accessory and black loafers. Like Timothee Chalamet, Simu Liu ditched shirt and completed the look with a statement neckpiece. Simu Liu presented the award for Best International Feature Film with Tiffany Haddish.

Photo Credit: AFP



Which look did you like the most?