Kristen Stewart's Cannes 2025 Look Screams Barbiecore Glam

Kristen Stewart who became a teenage sensation for her iconic role as Bella Swan in the Twilight series movies didn't stop right there. This time around she has caught our eyeballs and hearts alike with her pretty in pink coded glam avatar served at the iconic red carpeted stairs by the French Riviera.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/festivaldecannes

Kristen Stewart looked like a million bucks as she dolled up in a Barbiecore themed glam as she graced day 3 of the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. The 35-year-old actress looked like a dream wearing a skin tint as a base that let her complexion look as natural as it can be that she layered with feathered brows that added structure to her pretty face. A heavy wash of milky pink eyeshadow and blush was swept across her eyelids and cheekbones respectively that lent her face the Barbiecore vibe.

Kristen completed her eye glam with kohl lined in her waterline and a generous coat of mascara to give her lashes a dramatic look. She followed this up by adding a pinky nude lip colour with a matte finish to her lips to wrap up her glam of the day.

If Kristen's makeup was on point, then how could her tresses stay far behind? The Love Lies Bleeding actress styled her shoulder length blonde locks into layered curtain bangs that were given a lived-in open waves look. She added a pastel pink cap that worked perfectly as a crowning glory to her look.

Kristen Stewart's Barbiecore glam worked like magic at Cannes 2025.

