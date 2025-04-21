<i>Twilight</i> Actress Kristen Stewart Marries Longtime Girlfriend Dylan Meyer. See Pics

Kristen Stewart has officially married her longtime partner Dylan Meyer. The couple exchanged vows during an intimate ceremony at their Los Angeles home on Sunday, according to TMZ.

The couple reportedly obtained a marriage license at the courthouse before celebrating their union surrounded by a small group of close friends and family.

Among the guests were actress Ashley Benson and her husband, Brandon Davis.

Kristen Stewart is now married! The actress and her fiancée, Dylan Meyer, exchanged vows in a private ceremony at Stewart's Los Angeles home on April 20, 2025. They obtained their marriage license the previous week. Congratulations to the couple! pic.twitter.com/CgTdYPS7lB — Nyra Kraal (@NyraKraal) April 21, 2025

Dylan Meyer is the daughter of Oscar-nominated screenwriter Nicholas Meyer. The couple made their relationship Instagram official in October 2019 and announced their engagement in 2021.

During a 2021 appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Kristen shared details about Meyer's proposal, noting that her partner had been the one to pop the question. "It's not a given that I would be the one, you know what I mean? Like, with two girls, you never know, like, who's going to fulfill what weird gender role thing and we don't do that or think about it in those terms," she explained.

"So I was like, 'Wait, well, I'm not the one for sure.' And so I was kind of joking for a bit, like, 'No, I want to be the one to propose, like, I want to be proposed to' and then she just grabbed that bowl and made it happen. It was so cute," she continued, adding that Meyer "knocked it out of the park" with her proposal.

While speaking with Stephen Colbert in early 2022, she discussed her wedding plans, suggesting she might want "a big party or something" but was also open to a spontaneous ceremony. "We might just go do it this weekend, I don't know, and then, like, just hang out with everyone afterwards. I just want to do it, you know? I'm not a good planner. I can't make plans for dinner," she said.