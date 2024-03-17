US Man Arrested For Indecent Exposure At Kristen Stewart's 'Love Lies Bleeding' Screening

The movie theatre has also launched an investigation into the incident

A man was arrested in Michigan for allegedly exposing himself during a screening of Kristen Stewart's new movie, 'Love Lies Bleeding', Fox 2 Detroit reported. According to a statement from the city's police department, officers were called around 9:07 p.m. on Thursday about a disorderly, intoxicated person who refused to leave the MJR Southgate Cinema 20 on Trenton Road.

In a post on X, a user said the man fell asleep in a reclining theater chair with his private parts exposed while watching the movie. The picture also showed several alcoholic beverages, cigarettes, and a vape on the table next to him. Several eyewitnesses claimed that the man masturbated and then fell asleep.

“For the record, the manager handled the situation professionally and appropriately. The manager was extremely apologetic and very nice,'' the user wrote in a follow-up tweet. He also shared a second photo showing two police officers walking through the lobby of the cinema.

"Upon arrival, officers encountered a 33-year-old W/M subject who was passed out inside one of the movie theatres. That male was subsequently taken into custody by officers for possession of narcotics, indecent exposure, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest,'' a statement from police said.

The movie theatre has also launched an investigation into the incident, a manager confirmed to Variety. The man has not yet been arraigned and no charges have been brought forth. The case has been submitted to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office for review.

Notably, the movie features Kristen Stewart and Katy M. Obrian portraying characters in a same-sex relationship. Ms Stewart plays the role of a gym manager in the 1980s who falls for another female bodybuilder played by Katy O'Brian.

The thriller, directed by Ross Glass, made its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January, as per the Independent.