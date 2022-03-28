Oscars 2022: Kristen Stewart And Fiancee Dylan Meyer Make It Red Carpet Official

Oscars 2022: Kristen Stewart And Dylan Meyer. (Image courtesy: AFP)

Kristen Stewart, who is one of the Best Actress nominees at the 94th Academy Awards, made a striking red carpet appearance at the Oscars and how. Kristen, nominated for her role in Pablo Larra's Spencer, showed up at the Oscars dressed in a black blazer, a pair of matching shorts and a crisp white shirt to go with it. She had her hair styled in beachy waves. Kristen's girlfriend Dylan Meyer wore a black pantsuit for the ceremony. The couple, who been dating for over two years were all smiles for the cameras. Dylan Meyer couldn't take her eyes off the Twilight star.

See the red carpet pictures of Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer here:

Kristen and Dylan were twinning on the red carpet. (Image courtesy: AFP)

Kristen on the red carpet. (Image courtesy: AFP)

Kristen and Dylan on the red carpet. (Image courtesy: AFP)

Meanwhile, the other nominees for the Best Actress category this year, include Jessica Chastain for The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter), Penelope Cruz (Parallel Mothers) and Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos).

The Twilight star is all set to marry her girlfriend and actor Dylan Meyer soon. Rumours of Kristen and Dylan Meyer dating first began in summer of 2019, when the actress and screenwriter were spotted kissing in New York.

Dylan Meyer is an actor and a writer. She is known for films such as Moxie, Rock Bottom and Miss 2059, to name a few. Kristen Stewart will next be seen in Spencer, in which she will star as Princess Diana.

Kristen Stewart has previously dated supermodel Stella Maxwell and Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson. The Batman star and Kristen were together while they were filming the Twilight series of films.