'It's Happening': Kristen Stewart And Dylan Meyer Are Engaged

Dylan Meyer with Kristen. (courtesy: spillzdylz)

Highlights The couple reportedly started dating in 2019

Dylan Meyer is an actor and writer

Kristen frequently features on Dylan's unverified Instagram handle

Congratulations, Kristen Stewart And Dylan Meyer. The Twilight star is all set to marry her girlfriend and actor Dylan Meyer, who she has been dating for over two years. Kristen shared the news of her engagement during an appearance on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show and also said that a wedding is underway, reported E! News. "We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it. I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We're marrying, it's happening," she said, reported E! News. Rumours of Kristen and Dylan Meyer dating first began in summer of 2019, when the actress and screenwriter were spotted kissing in New York.

Last week, Dylan Meyer shared a picture of herself with Kristen, in which they could be seen twinning in white and she wrote: "Awful proud of this hard-working princess."

Check out the post here:

Last year, during an interview with InStyle Magazine, Kristen said, "I was going out every day knowing I'd be photographed while I was being affectionate with my girlfriend, but I didn't want to talk about it. I did feel enormous pressure, but it wasn't put on me by the [LGBTQ+] community. People were seeing those pictures and reading these articles and going, 'Oh, well, I need to be shown'. I was a kid, and I felt personally affronted. Now I relish it. I love the idea that anything I do with ease rubs off on somebody who is struggling."

Dylan Meyer is an actor and a writer. She is known for films such as Moxie, Rock Bottom and Miss 2059, to name a few. Kristen Stewart will next be seen in Spencer, in which she will star as Princess Diana.

Kristen Stewart has previously dated supermodel Stella Maxwell and Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson. The Batman star and Kristen were together while they were filming the Twilight series of films.