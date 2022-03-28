Oscars 2022: Dune Wins 4 Awards Even Before Ceremony Starts. List of Winners

Oscars 2022: A still from Dune.

Highlights The Oscars are being held at LA's Dolby Theatre

Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes are the hosts

Eight awards are being presented off-camera

Hollywood's glitziest night in showbiz began with the red-carpet glory and transitioned into the awards being handed out. At 94th Academy Awards, Dune won four awards even before the Oscars ceremony started. Of the eight Oscars handed out off-camera, Dune won Best Original Score, Best Sound, Best Film Editing and Best Production Design. The wins were announced on the Academy's social media handles.

The Academy Awards this year - like most years, to be honest - has navigated controversy. Despite fierce criticism, eight awards are being presented off-camera; these are - Best Documentary Short, Best Live Action Short, Best Animated Short, Best Original Score, Best Makeup And Hair, Best Film Editing, Best Sound and Best Production Design). Actress Rachel Zegler, star of Best Picture nominee West Side Story, was invited as a presenter after she revealed on social media that she had not received an invite to the Oscars. A fan favourite award called 'Oscars Cheer Moment' is also being given out, based on votes via Twitter.

Actors Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes are hosting the 94th Academy Awards in its traditional home of Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre. Honorary Oscars were presented to Samuel L Jackson, Liv Ullmann and writer-actor-director Elaine May. Danny Glover received the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

Hollywood's glitziest night in showbiz began with the red-carpet glory and transitioned into the awards being handed out. At 94th Academy Awards, Dune led the pack of technical awards, with 4 wins, which were announced on Academy's social media handles on Monday. Dune won the Best Original Score, Best Sound, Best Film Editing and Best Production Design.

The Academy Awards this year - like most years, to be honest - has navigated controversy. Despite fierce criticism, eight awards are being presented off-camera; these are - Best Documentary Short, Best Live Action Short, Best Animated Short, Best Original Score, Best Makeup And Hair, Best Film Editing, Best Sound and Best Production Design). Actress Rachel Zegler, star of Best Picture nominee West Side Story, was invited as a presenter after she revealed on social media that she had not received an invite to the Oscars. A fan favourite award called 'Oscars Cheer Moment' is also being given out, based on votes via Twitter.

Actors Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes are hosting the 94th Academy Awards in its traditional home of Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre. Honorary Oscars were presented to Samuel L Jackson, Liv Ullmann and writer-actor-director Elaine May. Danny Glover received the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

Here is the full list of winners:

Best Picture:

Best Director:

Best Actress:

Best Actor:

Best Supporting Actress:

Best Supporting Actor:

Best Original Screenplay:

Best Adapted Screenplay:

Best International Feature Film:

Best Animated Feature Film:

Best Documentary Feature:

Best Documentary Short: The Queen of Basketball

Best Animated Short: The Windshield Wiper

Best Live Action Short: The Long Goodbye

Best Original Score:Dune

Best Original Song:

Best Cinematography:

Best Costume Design:

Best Production Design: Dune

Best Makeup and Hair: The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Best Sound: Dune

Best Film Editing: Dune

Best Visual Effects:

(This list is being updated as winners are announced)