Oscars 2022: For Hearing Impaired Troy Kotsur, A Standing Ovation In Sign Language

Oscars 2022: Troy Kotsur on the stage. (Image courtesy: Getty).

Highlights Troy Kotsur is the second deaf actor to win Oscar trophy

The actor dedicated his Oscar to deaf, disabled and CODA community

Marlee Matlin was the first deaf actress to win an Oscar

In a milestone moment at the 94th Academy Awards, Troy Kotsur created history with his Best Supporting Actor Oscar for CODA, becoming the second deaf actor to win. The actor received a standing ovation from the audience, among them his co-star Marlee Matlin - the ovation was given in signed clapping. Marlee Matlin, who is also hearing impaired, won an Oscar for Best Actress for Children Of A Lesser God in 1986. Troy Kotsur dedicated his win to the deaf, differently abled community. "It is amazing to be here. I cannot believe that I am here. Thank you to the Academy for recognising my work," an emotional Kotsur said through an interpreter of the American Sign Language (ASL) in his acceptance speech.

The actor also gave a shout-out to Sian Heder, director of CODA. He addressed her as "the best communicator." He added, "Thank you to my biggest fans, my wife and my daughter Kyra in my hometown of Mesa, Arizona. And Mark Finley, my manager and our team... This is our moment to my mom, my dad and my brother Mark. They're not here today, but look at me now. I did it. I love you. Thank you. "You are our bridge and your name well forever beyond that bridge, Sian Heder bridge here in Hollywood and that was supported by Apple, Sundance, all of our cast and crew, our producers and the community of Gloucester Massachusetts." The actor further thanked his family for their constant support.

Meanwhile, the other actors nominated in the best supporting actor category included Ciaran Hinds for Belfast, Kodi Smit-McPhee and Jesse Plemons of The Power of the Dog and JK Simmons for Being The Ricardos. Ariana DeBose won best supporting actress for West Side Story.