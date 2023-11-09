Koffee With Karan 8: Karan Johar Asked Sara Ali Khan If She 'Wants To Come Across As Relatable.' Her Reply

Sara Ali Khan shared this image. (courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Karan Johar welcomed “two magnetic girls” - Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday - in the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 8. How was it? Let's just say many coffee beans were spilled. Not our words. Apart from talking about past relationships, Sara announced that she doesn't believe in designer clothes and bags. It began with Sara revealing how she tried to be accepted by doing things like wearing blue lipstick after some of her films didn't do well. Karan Johar asked, “If she [Sara] was able to acknowledge her performance errors.” The actress replied, “100 per cent. I definitely have that ecosystem. My mom [Amrita Singh] doesn't mince her words about anything and I'm thankful that I've surrounded myself by an ecosystem of friends that really do keep me real. It is not even about acknowledging the fact that Love Aaj Kal wasn't a good performance.”

Sara Ali Khan added, “I've accepted that. It's about actually understanding the larger ramifications of that. I actually think that the way that Love Aaj Kal or Coolie No 1 not doing well affected me is way more deep-rooted than I even realised. I think that this is louder than necessary in nature. This is gregarious, over-compensation for the lack of something. All this means that I am hyper aware and I can be overtly cerebral sometimes. What that means is that I can get into my head. I understand that these are not good performances and if I can say so myself I really feel that whether it's an Atrangi Re or a Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, one has tried to come out of that and that has been acknowledged and appreciated and the good work will keep coming.”

Sara Ali Khan said that such failures leave her in self-doubt. She continues, “What Love Aaj Kal left was self-doubt to the next level to the point of like even personally, romantically, professionally- ‘Am I good enough? Do I need to compensate for the lack of doing something else? Maybe If I wear blue lipstick…these are like strange things that I used to do.” This is when Karan Johar asked her, “Do you think that sometimes you were also doing that because you wanted to come across as relatable?” To this Sara said, “No, there is nothing relatable about blue lipstick.”

On ditching designer clothes, Sara Ali Khan added, “It is not like I don't have designer bags and shoes. I don't believe in wearing designer clothes. And I also find it a bit ridiculous, personally. Honestly, it's a lot. I don't believe it. Having said that, it's not like I do it to come across as relatable but maybe what I need to be aware of is that I am an actor, and I have a good amount of followers on Instagram. It's important because I am putting myself out there. So, perceptions are key.”

Sara Ali Khan said, “What I should be careful of is that, I shouldn't come across as lazy, I shouldn't come across as unkept, so maybe I needn't have oil in my hair, but I don't think I will ever say ‘Oh, I need a blow dry I am going to the airport.' I find that ridiculous and I am not going to apologise for that either.”

Koffee with Karan Season 8 is premiering on Disney+ Hotstar. In the previous episode, we saw Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol.