Koffee With Karan 8: Sara Ali Khan Invites Fans To Watch Her Episode Like This

Image was shared by Sara Ali Khan. (courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Bollywood star kids Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday are all set to appear on the latest season of Koffee With Karan, which will begin streaming tonight. Hours ahead of the release of the episode, Sara Ali Khan invited fans to watch the episode in her unique style. Yes, you guessed it right. She resorted to poetry, of course. Sharing pictures with the host Karan Johar and her partner on the couch tonight Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan wrote, "We spilt many a coffee bean. Watch us at midnight- we're really so keen. Hopefully we haven't caused a scene, But we spoke from our hearts-karlo yakeen (Believe us)."

Take a look at the hilarious post below:

The promo of the third episode of season 8 was shared by host Karan Johar a few days back. After watching the promo, it is safe to say that the Sara-Ananya special episode is already a hit. Be it Sara reacting to the “alleged rumours about dating India cricketer Shubham Gill” (more on that later) or the Aditya Roy Kapur references, we just can't wait for the episode now.

Sharing the promo, Karan Johar said, “It's all about friendship, love & the movies with these two magnetic girls on the Koffee couch for the next episode! Trust me, it's a blast!!!!”

In a KWK promo released last week, Ananya Panday said, “I am feeling very Ananya Coy Kapur."

Take a look:

Koffee With Karan 8 is currently streaming on Disney Hotstar. The guests on the couch before Sara and Ananya included Ranveer-Deepika and brothers Sunny and Bobby Deol. The makers release a new episode every Thursday.