Koffee With Karan 8: Kiara Advani Explains The 'Edited Shot' Of Sidharth Malhotra Tapping Watch In Wedding Video

Karan Johar, who was one of the attendees at Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding in Jaisalmer, on his show Koffee With Karan 8, talked about the wedding. The filmmaker said, "It was so intimate wedding, they were so filmy when they met. I didn't know that any of this was planned." Referring to the Sidharth Malhotra shot with the watch, Kiara Advani said, "This was an edited shot." Karan Johar added, "That was edited because you were very late Kiara." Karan Johar added to that, "You know how Punjabis are at the baaraat. The baaraat was filled with such vigour and energy which kept increasing. But then it reached a point where we were like, koi Kiara ko bulaao ab. Kab aayegi. It was getting so hot, and all of us were tired. So, she was late. By the end of it, you were really being bitched about."

In her defense, Kiara Advani said, "Ya and it was from all over. There was some issue happening with my outfit and I got ready very late. So, I couldn't even click photos with my bridesmaids. I don't have any pictures. My friends have actually posted their photo saying, We swear there was a bride because we didn't get a picture. I was late."

Karan Johar added, "Everyone was actually giving gaalis to Kiara but when she came, she was looking so beautiful that it was all forgotten."

On the show, Kiara Advani also spoke about how Sidharth Malhotra proposed to her in Rome with Shershaah lines. "You know when Sid came to that episode (last year's Koffee With Karan episode), we had just come back from Rome where he proposed to me. My parents weren't there. It was our first family holiday with me and his family. I had a little bit of inclination that he would propose. I told him that you have to speak to my parents and he said are you kidding me? I said, yeah, you first ask them and take their permission, let's do it like the right way. They will be happy. My mom unfortunately had COVID so she couldn't travel with us. So I went with his parents," she said recalling the day.