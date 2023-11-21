Koffee With Karan 8: How To Get Salman Khan To Say Yes To A Movie? Karan Johar Answers

Karan Johar in a still from the promo. (courtesy: YouTube)

A new promo from the upcoming Koffee With Karan 8 episode is out and it features Student Of The Year co-stars Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. In the promo, Varun Dhawan is seen asking the filmmaker, "How do you get Salman Khan to say yes to a movie?" To this KJo jokingly replied, "Beg, borrow, steal." Salman Khan and Karan Johar worked together in the 1998 smash hit Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, which featured Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji as the three primary characters.

A few years ago on the sets of Indian Idol 12, Karan Johar recalled how Salman Khan came onboard Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. KJo recalled, "With Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol as the lead actors, no one said yes to the role of the second lead. I went to three or four actors, I won't name them, but they all said no. I was very disappointed and with my sad face, I went to attend a party at Chunky Panday's house," where Salman Khan asked him about the "shopping" (as in casting). Salman Khan starred as Kajol's fiance Aman, who decides to let go the love of his life, in order to reunite Rahul and Anjali (SRK and Kajol).

The director recalled the time when he read out the script to Salman and the actual reason why Salman agreed to do the supporting role in the film. "He heard the first half and said I would do the film. I got worried as I wondered if he thought I was offering him Shah Rukh's role. I told him, Sir aapka role aaya nahi abhi tak. Salman said the role is immaterial as he knows my father and is doing the film for him," he recalled.

Sharing the promo video from the episode, Karan Johar wrote on Instagram, "The boys are back!! All suave, all madness and love...Stay tuned because they are stirring up a storm. Hotstar Specials Koffee With Karan Season 8 - new episode drops 23rd November only on Disney+ Hotstar! #KWKS8OnHotstar."

Check out the new promo of Koffee With Karan 8 here:

Speaking of Koffee With Karan 8, so far, Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday, Sunny and Bobby Deol, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have appeared this season. The guest list for the season also includes Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Rani Mukerji and Kajol. Phew!