Koffee With Karan 8: Just Varun Dhawan And Sidharth Malhotra Being 'Kens Without Their Barbies'

Almost 10 years since their first appearance together on the show, Students Of The Year Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra will be sharing the couch once again in the latest episode of Koffee With Karan season 8. On Monday, director and KWK host Karan Johar treated his fans to a snippet from the episode and truth be told, it's all kind of crazy. The video began with Karan Johar calling his guests "Kens without their Barbies." In the recently released promo, Varun Dhawan can be seen playfully accusing Karan for breaking home just after Karan reveals of the two actors having "steamy affairs" on the sets of My Name Is Khan. In conclusion, Varun Dhawan can be heard calling the host "Karan Johar ghar tode."

The video was shared by Karah Johar alongside a caption that read, "THE BOYS ARE BACK!!! All suave, all madness & love...stay tuned because they are stirring up a storm!!"

Watch Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra have the time of their live in the latest promo:

The filmmaker on Sunday dropped a new promo of Koffee With Karan 8. After four fun episodes of the celebrity chat show, the promo hinted at the next set of guests and what is brewing in the mix. The clip opened with glimpses of Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, and Ajay Devgn. Next up, KJo is heard asking Sidharth Malhotra “One thing Varun [Dhawan] has that you don't?” Sidharth said, “A big a**.” Then Janhvi is heard saying, “Wohi to centre point hai tumhari film ki. [That is the centre point of your film.]” Varun can be heard saying, “Yeh Dharma ka hero hai bahut nazuk hai. [This is Dharma hero, he is very fragile.]” We also caught glimpse of Vicky Kaushal and Kajol on the Koffee couch. As Karan's close friends and industry colleagues went ahead to troll him, the filmmaker can be heard screaming, “Just keep quiet I can't bear this.” The video concluded with Kareena Kapoor saying, “Slow claps Mr Johar,” and Alia Bhat claiming, “She [Kareena Kapoor] is trolling you.]” Sharing the video, Karan said, “There's a lot more brewing…but are you ready for this ‘Koffee' to be spilled?”

See the promo below :

ICYMI, Karan Johar kick-started season 8 of Koffee With Karan with a bang. The filmmaker welcomed Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in the first episode. Next up, we saw the Deol brothers—Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, appearing side by side on the show. The two talked about their success, failures as well as their family bond and a lot more. They were followed by Sara Ali Khan-Ananya Panday and Kareena Kapoor-Alia Bhatt.