Koffee With Karan 8: Arjun Kapoor On Box Office Flops - 'I'm Patient, My Time Will Come'

Arjun Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: arjunkapoor)

Arjun Kapoor, who attended the latest episode of Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 8, poured his heart out while speaking about his films. Arjun, who had a few box office debacles over the last few years, said during the show, "There is so much adversity I have faced in my entire life, I think I have spoken on this couch before about many aspects of my life. I also look at the positive, I had the opportunity. I am the first actor in my generation to deliver a 100 crore film with Dharma that was 2 States. I have seen the high, I have done a film like Ki & Ka that did well. I have done all kinds of work, I have worked with so many people. Your selection can go wrong, the audience can change the way they feel about you."

Citing the examples of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, Arjun added, "Akshay Kumar has spoken so openly about the fact that he almost considered leaving the profession at one point of time, 11-12 flops I think he spoke about. When you look at Saif's career, till Dil Chahta Hai didn't happen, he was on a different trajectory."

Arjun, who made his acting debut with Ishaqzaade, added, "I've been part of films that didn't pan out, I didn't do that with the intent of making bad films, they just turned out not to be the best. You can't control box office unfortunately. I'm patient my time will come, all the wrongs can get right on one Friday, I shouldn't get discouraged, and you cannot be complaining and cribbing."

Arjun Kapoor had a super busy schedule this year. He was seen in the film Kuttey. He then featured in The Lady Killer, alongside Bhumi Pednekar. He will also feature in another untitled project with Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh. Before that, he featured in the action thriller Ek Villain Returns.