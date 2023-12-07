Koffee With Karan 8: After Co-Starring With Shah Rukh Khan In Dunki, Vicky Kaushal Understood 'Why He Is The Badshah'

A still from Dunki song. (courtesy: YouTube)

Shah Rukh Khan was name-checked in the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 8 by Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar. More than name-checked actually, Vicky Kaushal shared his experience of working with the superstar in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. "Shah Rukh tells me it is your best performance to date and he says, you are exceptional in the film. Was it a fantastic experience working with him," Karan Johar asked Vicky Kaushal, to which the actor replied, "It was incredible. I mean, its always fantastic experience to just meet him and the to share screen with him and then to get to work with him. There was so much to learn. Of course I knew I will learn a lot as an actor and everything but I was not prepared for... What actually hit me was...I got to know why he is where he is and why he is the Badshaah."

Vicky Kaushal added, "Because he was on the set as if it is his first film. And I am so happy. The few days I got to work... I mean it was a special appearance but that role, that experience and that too getting directed by Raju Sir. The whole experience was magical and surreal for me."

Karan Johar also shared his experience of working with SRK and said," I have spent more than 500 working days with him. My big problem with an actor is when you don't know your lines and this I get from Shah Rukh Khan. Because he is like, everything else is fine. You have got to know your lines." Vicky added, "He knows everybody's lines." Karan Johar then added, "In my career for directing him and producing those movies, over 500 working days, he has never fumbled on a line. Not only that, he makes the scene happen. If you think something is not going right, he will go and take the other actor aside coach them, tell them what to do."

Vicky Kaushal then shared an incident from the sets of Dunki, where Shah Rukh Khan had to leave for some urgent work and Vicky Kaushal had to shoot the sequence with a body double." Vicky revealed that he had a missed call and a message from the superstar, where he apologised and said that he will shoot the scene again. SRK told Vicky, "I am really sorry I missed that, I couldn't be there to give just the cues. We'll do that shot again. I am feeling terrible that I couldn't be there." Vicky added, "I told him we had done it well, but he insisted that he would come back and shoot it. However, I requested him to see the shoot done with his body double, and only after seeing the scene, he was convinced it was done well."

"I met him and I realised how little I am doing at this age. He just gives his 100% in everything. He is just something else," Vicky Kaushal said about Shah Rukh Khan.