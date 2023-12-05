Dunki Trailer - London Calling Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu And Vicky Kaushal - Lost In Translation

A still from Dunki trailer. (courtesy: YouTube)

Attention passengers - the next stop is Dunki Drop 4 - aka the official trailer of Rajkumar Hirani's film. No Shah Rukh Khan film is complete without an iconic train scene and the Dunki trailer obviously opens with one too. Shah Rukh Khan's Hardy narrates the anecdotes of his friendship, his people and his motherland. Hardy introduces us to his 4 friends - who mean the world to him. One of them happens to be Vicky Kaushal, who is lost in translation. Taapsee Pannu as Mannu has Hardy's heart. She fights the world to take a stand for him. Boman Irani is the English teacher that promises to train them for London but it isn't as easy as it appears to be. Hardy and gang keeping the language barrier aside, decide to go to London by any means. As they embark on a journey together, they miss their homeland and cross every obstacle in their way.

The trailer ends with a montage of an older version of Hardy running on a racing track. This is a story that he started and he is meant to end it. We will have to wait till December 21 to see if Hardy makes good on a promise.

Check out the trailer of Dunki here:

Sharing the film's trailer on social media, Shah Rukh Khan wrote on Instagram, "Yeh kahani maine shuru ki thi, Laltu se! Isey khatam bhi main hi karunga... apne Ullu de patthon ke saath. Dunki's trailer will show you a journey that began with Raju Sir's vision. It will take you through a madcap ride of friendship, the comedy and tragedy that life is and a nostalgia for home and family. Intezaar khatam hua, DunkiDrop4 - Out Now."

The film has been directed by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by SRK and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Dunki is slated to release on December 21. It is SRK's first project with Rajkumar Hirani. Besides Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu, the film also stars Boman Irani and Vicky Kaushal.