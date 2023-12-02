Shah Rukh Khan On Delhi Days, Home And Friends: 'I Do Miss My Parents A Lot'

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Dunki. (Courtesy: TaranAdarsh)

There are actors, and then there is Shah Rukh Khan. There is a reason why he is referred to as the “Badshah Of Bollywood”. Fans, including us, love him. After all, it's King Khan we are talking about. Now, the actor, on a fine Saturday afternoon, decided to conduct his superhit “AskSRK” session. The actor's quick and unfiltered replies resonate with his countless fans. In the latest session, SRK delved into his Delhi days, the comfort of home, and expressed how much he misses his parents. A fan posted a still from the song Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se and asked, "Sir this song made me remember my home did you feel the same when you heard it first ?" In response, the actor wrote, "Yes it really makes me think about my parents…my Delhi days….friends made and lost in time. Very emotional." The track is from SRK's upcoming film Dunki.

Yes it really makes me think about my parents…my Delhi days….friends made and lost in time. Very emotional #Dunkihttps://t.co/v13BWIn1CE — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 2, 2023

The session got even more interesting when another fan questioned, “Sir aapke ghar ke baare mein batao kuch? [Sir, tell us something about your home],” Replying to him, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “Mera ghar wahan hota hain jahan mera dil hota hai. Mere apne hote hain. Home is where the heart is nahi?? [My home is where my heart is. My loved ones are there. Isn't it said, Home is where the heart is]”

Mera ghar wahan hota hain jahan mera dil hota hai. Mere apne hote hain. Home is where the heart is nahi?? #Dunkihttps://t.co/HvekcUJos7 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 2, 2023

Next, a fan asked the superstar, “Sir aapko dilli ki yaad aati hai kya? Apne bachpan ke baare mein bataiye na? [Do you miss Delhi, sir? Tell us about your childhood?]” And after reading it, SRK, being SRK, said, “Main toh abhi bhi bachaa hoon. [I am still a child] Had a lovely childhood and I do miss my parents a lot.”

Main toh Abhi bhi Bachaa hoon. Had a lovely childhood and I do miss my parents a lot. #Dunkihttps://t.co/Gi2d3cvXXP — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 2, 2023

It would not be an exaggeration to say that 2023 was certainly the year of Shah Rukh Khan. After making his grand comeback with Pathaan, he delivered a smashing hit Jawan that broke all records. And now, fans are eagerly awaiting his debut project with Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki. The movie will clash with Prabhas' Salaar at the box office on December 22.