Shah Rukh Khan's Reply To A Fan Whose Parents Watched A Film After 25 Years. No Points For Guessing Which One

Shah Rukh Khan has been taking out time from his super busy schedule to reply to fan messages on social media. Be it the AskSRK sessions or fans' tributes to Jawan, the superstar misses out on nothing. On Friday, when a fan shared a sweet anecdote of his experience of watching Jawan with family, Shah Rukh had the sweetest reply. Sharing a picture with his brother and parents, the fan wrote, “Enjoyed it a lot while watching Shah Rukh Khan. Last time my mom and dad watched a movie when I was in her womb it's been 25 years…they said.. ‘Sab badal gye Shah Rukh wyse hi hai (Everything is changed but Shah Rukh Khan is the same)'”. He then thanked Red Chillies Entertainment for the ‘buy-1 get-1 ticket free' offer. “Thank you Red Chillies Entertainment for B1G1 offer nahi to Abba nahi mante (father would never agree),” the fan added. To this Shah Rukh replied, “Thank you to your mom and dad for introducing us that early… and glad they went for the film together. My love to all of you!!!”

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, which backed Jawan, rolled out the special ‘buy-1 get-1 ticket free' offer for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Jawan has broken several box office records. On Friday, it crossed the lifetime business of Gadar 2 and Pathaan. The Atlee-directorial is also now the highest grossing film in Hindi in India. In a post on X (earlier called Twitter), Taran Adarsh wrote, "Jawan crosses lifetime biz of Gadar 2 and Pathaan Hindi in India. SRK features in Top 3 highest grossing films Hindi: Pathaan [No 3] and #Jawan [No 1] . [Week 3] Friday 7.10 crore, Saturday 11.50 crore, Sunday 13.90 crore, Monday 4.90 crore, Tuesday 4.40 crore, Wednesday 4.45 crore, Thursday 5.81 crore. Total: ₹ 525.50 crore.”

Jawan also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt have special appearances in the film. Ridhi Dogra, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Lehar Khan and Aaliya Qureshi are also a part of the Jawan star cast.