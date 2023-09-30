Jawan Box Office Collection Day 23: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Is Ruling And How

SRK in Jawan. (courtesy: YouTube)

Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster new release Jawan kickstarted the fourth week with a bang. The film made ₹5.25 crore at the domestic box office on Day 23, Sacnilk reported. Jawan's current India business is ₹587.15 crore. Red Chillies Entertainment, co-owned by SRK and Gauri Khan, has rolled out a special buy-one get-one ticket free offer which is valid till September 30. Meanwhile, Jawan has demolished several box office records since its release. On Friday, it crossed the lifetime business of Gadar 2 and Pathaan. Jawan is also now the highest grossing film in Hindi in India.

In a post on X (earlier called Twitter), Taran Adarsh wrote, "Jawan crosses lifetime biz of Gadar 2 and Pathaan Hindi in India. SRK features in Top 3 highest grossing films Hindi: Pathaan [No 3] and #Jawan [No 1] . [Week 3] Friday 7.10 crore, Saturday 11.50 crore, Sunday 13.90 crore, Monday 4.90 crore, Tuesday 4.40 crore, Wednesday 4.45 crore, Thursday 5.81 crore. Total: ₹ 525.50 crore.”

Taran Adarsh also shared Jawan's (Hindi) weekly performance at the box office. It collected ₹347.98 crore in 8 days. Jawan's second week collection was ₹125.46 crore, while its third week's collection was ₹52.06 crore. The total box office collection of Jawan (Hindi) stands at ₹525.50 crore. Taran Adarsh also mentioned the weekly collections of the Tamil and the Telugu versions.

Globally, Jawan entered the ₹1,000 crore club earlier this week. According to Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan has collected ₹1043.21 crore (worldwide). Calling Shah Rukh Khan “the king of all records,” the production house wrote, “Ek tha Raja…Ek ke baad ek saare box office records todta gaya (There was a king who went on to break box office records, one after the other).”

After Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of Dunki where he will co-star with Taapsee Pannu. Dunki is helmed by Rajkumar Hirani. The film will be released on Christmas, this year.

Dunki will mark Shah Rukh Khan's third film in one year. The superstar returned to the big screen after a 4-year hiatus with Pathaan, which hit the theatres in January.