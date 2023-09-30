Shah Rukh Khan Reacts To Kili Paul And Neema's Version Of Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya

Kili Paul and Neema in a still from the video. (courtesy: iamsrk)

Internet sensation Kili Paul and his sister Neema Paul are back with a new video. The Tanzanian brother-sister duo, who enjoy widespread popularity for their dance numbers, couldn't escape the Jawan fever. Kili Paul and Neema's Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya video has managed to receive Shah Rukh Khan's attention as well. The superstar absolutely loved it. Dressed in their traditional ensembles, Kili Paul and Neema grooved to the peppy track Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya. They performed the hook step with utmost ease. The video was shared by a SRK fan on X (earlier called Twitter). “Kili Paul From Tanzania, Dancing To Our Favourite Song #NotRamaiyaVastavaiya. Do You Love It? Shah Rukh Khan,” read the text accompanying the clip. Reacting to the post, Shah Rukh Khan replied, “Yes I love it. Thank you!!! This is amazing!!! They are very good.”

Yes I love it. Thank u!!! This is amazing!!! They are very good! https://t.co/1nYqyY1lEG — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 29, 2023

Have you checked out the cutest video on Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya? Sharing the video of her daughter dancing to the Jawan song, a fan wrote, “I do not know how many takes you would have taken for this song, but my little chipmunk here, does not stop grooving to your song at all!Jia is just 4 years old and tries to copy you, step by step! I hope you see this today and it makes your day merrier!." SRK being SRK had the most adorable reply. He wrote, "Yes it has made my day much much better!!! Thank u…. And yes, I did take more takes than she has to get it right. Ha ha… love u."

Yes it has made my day much much better!!! Thank u…. And yes, I did take more takes than she has to get it right. Ha ha… love u https://t.co/whxwvDv0fZ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 26, 2023

Not just kids, Shah Rukh Khan's fever has taken over the elderly as well. Not too long ago, a video of a elderly SRK fans dancing to the song Zinda Banda from the film at a movie theatre went viral. "Kids to Senior Citizens all are dancing to Zinda Banda," read the tweet. To this, Shah Rukh replied, "Banda Ho toh Zinda Ho! Thank you for celebrating the movie like this. Love to all of you..."

Banda Ho toh Zinda Ho!!! Thank u for celebrating the movie like this. Love to all of u…. https://t.co/7HHhH38qtk — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 13, 2023

Jawan crossed the lifetime business of Gadar 2 and Pathaan this week. It is now the highest grossing film in Hindi in India. At the domestic box office, Jawan has minted ₹584.32 crore, whereas its worldwide collection stands at ₹1043.21 crore.