Jawan Box Office Collection Day 20: Shah Rukh's Film Rules At Rs 571 Crore

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is eyeing to enter the Rs 600-crore club at the domestic box office. On its third Tuesday, Jawan added Rs 5.10 crore to its collection. The total now stands at Rs 571.28 crore, Sacnilk reported. Jawan, directed by Atlee, also features Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. Not many would disagree that the film, which was released on September 7, is showing no sign of slowing down. On Monday, Jawan crossed the Rs 1,000-crore mark at the worldwide box office.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Jawan will soon surpass the lifetime business of Gadar 2 and Pathaan. FYI: The Shah Rukh Khan-headlined project has already crossed the lifetime earnings of Baahubali: The Conclusion (Hindi). The film critic on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, “Jawan is all set to surpass Gadar 2 and Pathaan in the coming days… [Week 3] Friday 7.10 crore, Saturday: 11.50 crore, Sunday: 13.90 crore, Monday: 4.90 crore. Total: ₹ 510.84 crore. #Hindi. #India biz. #Boxoffice #Jawan [#Tamil + #Telugu; Week 3] Friday: 51 Lakh, Saturday: 75 Lakh, Sunday: 1.05 crore, Monday: 55 Lakh. Total: ₹ 57.81 crore. #Boxoffice.”

Meanwhile, a fan, on Tuesday, shared an adorable video of her daughter dancing to Jawan's song Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya. Tagging Shah Rukh Khan, the fan wrote, " I do not know how many takes you would have taken for this song, but my little chipmunk here, does not stop grooving to your song at all! Jia is just 4 years old and tries to copy you, step by step! I hope you see this today and it makes your day merrier!." Replying to the post, during his AskSRK sessions, the actor said, "Yes it has made my day much much better!!! Thank you…. And yes, I did take more takes than she has to get it right. Ha ha… love u.”

Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Dunki, helmed by Rajkumar Hirani. The film will also star Taapsee Pannu. Dunki is eyeing a Christmas release. It will clash with Prabhas' Salaar at the box office.