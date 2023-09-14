Shah Rukh Khan's Epic Reaction To Senior Citizen Fan Dancing To Jawan Song: 'Banda Ho Toh Zinda Ho'

An elderly fan in a still from the video. (courtesy: iamsrk)

A prime example of the Jawan effect - a video of elderly Shah Rukh Khan fans dancing to his song Zinda Banda from the film at a movie theater. A fan club shared a scene from a theatre screening Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, where fans can be seen dancing to the track. "Kids to Senior Citizens all are dancing to Zinda Banda," read the post shared on X (earlier known as Twitter). Shah Rukh replied to the post, "Banda Ho toh Zinda Ho! Thank you for celebrating the movie like this. Love to all of u..."

Check out Shah Rukh Khan's post here:

Banda Ho toh Zinda Ho!!! Thank u for celebrating the movie like this. Love to all of u.... https://t.co/7HHhH38qtk — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 13, 2023

Earlier a fan had posted a video of his 85-year-old grandmother who "loved" Jawan. Posting the video, the fan wrote, "Dear Shah Rukh Khan. My 85 year old dadi is your biggest fan, she made sure that we take her to watch the movie. She loved Jawan and loves you too." Shah Rukh Khan replied to the tweet and wrote, "Shukriya to Dadi... lots of love to her and hope I can continue to make her smile with my films."

Shukriya to Dadi... lots of love to her and hope I can continue to make her smile with my films!!! https://t.co/2pyz7Y4Q04 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 11, 2023

Besides Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan will also star in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu, which is also slated to release this year. Shah Rukh Khan, who was MIA from the big screen for almost 4 years, returned with a bang in 2023 and how. He featured in the smash hit Pathaan this year, alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. His film Jawan is a blockbuster already. The film released last week.