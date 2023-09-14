Karan Johar, 'Late To The Party,' Was Blown Away By Jawan: 'What Do I Say About Bhai Shah Rukh Khan'

SRK in Jawan. (courtesy: YouTube)

Karan Johar was a little late to the Jawan watch party but the filmmaker made up for it by sharing an extensive note about the film on his Instagram profile. Tagging the film's director Atlee, KJo began his post with these words, "OMFG! I am late to this party! But what a party this is! Atlee hits it out of the stadium... It's the kind of adrenalin rush film with big emotion that Indian cinema embodies and this film perfects! Was blown away by the cinematic audacity of each frame! How good was everyone." Karan Johar also acknowledged the entire ensemble cast of the film and he added, "The entire ensemble! The gorgeous and fabulous Nayanthara. Vijay Sethupathi is so brilliant! Was mesmerised by Deepika Padukone, she bought so much gravitas to her part and owned it like a bonafide veteran! DP (heart emojis)."

For the film's lead actor and his longtime friend Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar wrote, "And what do I say about Bhai Shah Rukh Khan. He is not just an irreplaceable force of nature but represents mega stardom in a way that only he can! He's the emperor and we bow down in admiration... If you haven't seen Jawan then you don't know what you're missing out on." He tagged Red Chillies Entertainment. Gaurav Verma, Pooja Dadlani, Gauri Khan and wrote, "My favourite producer Gauri Khan...Congratulations! Juggernaut Alert."

Read Karan Johar's post here:

Just a day after the release of Jawan, Karan Johar gave SRK a shout out on social media. "Emperor!!!!!!!!" he wrote in his Instagram story. KJo and SRK worked together in films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.

Directed by Atlee and produced by SRK and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone. Jawan has managed to impress the audience and critics alike.